July 29, 1953 - May 31, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Roger O. Grossman, 67, of Waterloo, WI, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his home.
Roger was born on July 29, 1953, in Columbus, WI, the son of Clarence and Evelyn (Schlueter) Grossman. Roger worked at Perry Printing in Waterloo for over 25 years. He was life long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall. Roger enjoyed Marshall Home Talent Baseball, going to his grandchildren's sporting events, playing cards and cheering on his home town teams the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
Roger is survived by his four daughters all of Marshall; Trina (Marlin) Hensler, Traci (Scott) Baumann, Tara (Joe) Brandl and Trisha (Mark) Laufenberg. Seven grandchildren Bryce Meier, Marcus Hensler, Trey Hensler, Tavian Laufenberg, Thyren Laufenberg, Caden Baumann and Makenna Baumann. His brothers and sisters Charles (Leone) Grossman of Sun Prairie, Donna (Harvey) Heiman of Marshall, Karen (Layne) Herried of Marshall, Bonnie (Tom) Murphy of Marshall, brother-in-law Jerry Weikert of Marshall, and sister-in-law Mary Grosman of Marshall and his special friend/former wife Trudy Grossman. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Sharon Heiman, Marlene Weikert, Carolyn Grossman and two brothers Dale and Loren Grossman.
A funeral service for Roger was held on Monday June 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall with Pastor Don Schultz officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Medina Cemetery immediately following.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.