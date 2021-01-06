Betty A. Madaus

March 20, 1936 - December 23, 2020
Marshall, WI - Betty Ann "Grandma Betty" Madaus, 84, of Marshall passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by family.
Betty was born the daughter of Benjamin L. and Anna (Tiedt) Benisch on March 20, 1936 in Columbus, WI. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Betty was married to Melvin H. Madaus on October 16, 1954 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus and were together 62 years when Melvin passed in 2016. In 1959 Betty and Melvin purchased a farm in the Township of Medina where they raised their three sons and she had lived until her passing. This special place gave her much peace in the past four years where she could sit on the front porch and enjoy the view from atop the hill, feed and watch the many birds that came through and view her flower garden.
Betty had a big heart especially for children and after many years of working outside the home Betty did day care in her home and later volunteered for 17 years for the Marshall School District in pre-education. Grandma Betty forged many lasting relationships with the parents and children of whom she cared for and taught.
Betty enjoyed camping in Kingston for over 35 years with Melvin where they would go to the Princeton Flea Market on Saturdays, make the circuit to visit the many Amish families she had befriended and play cribbage.
Betty enjoyed going on rides and meeting new people and with her outgoing personality it was never a problem.
Betty is survived by her sons: Steven Madaus of Florida, Craig (Julia) Madaus of Florida, and Todd (Carolyn) Madaus of Marshall; siblings: Evelyn Montgomery of Kansas and John (Roberta) Benisch of Columbus; grandchildren: Jason, Karissa, Alexander, Christian, Cody, Sierra, Julian, Jevonn and Jeraldo; Great grandchild Mikhail; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin in 2016, daughter in law Linda Madaus (Steven) in 2020 and brother-in-law Floyd Montgomery.
A graveside memorial service was held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. Marshall, WI 53559
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
