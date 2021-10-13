June 25, 1952 - October 10, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Karen L. Baumann, 69, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Karen was born on June 25, 1952 in Pewaukee, the daughter of Edward and Alice (Frentzel) McIntyre. She married the love of her life Howard Baumann on March 24, 1973 in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 48 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. She loved babysitting and was proud of her flowers around her home. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Karen is survived by her husband, children: Kevin (Shari) Baumann, Scott (Traci) Baumann, Stephanie Baumann, Kimberly Baumann, grandchildren: Caden, Alyssa, Makenna, Emma, Ethan, and her Sister Carol (Jason) Lauersdorf. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.