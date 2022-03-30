Marshall, WI - Marvin A. Braunschweig, 90, of Marshall passed away on March 23, 2022 at Lilac Springs Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family.
Marvin was born on December 1, 1931 in the township of Medina, Wisconsin. The son of Albert and Ruth (Chadwick) Braunschweig. He married the love of his life Lois Schroeder on July 24, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall, and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage until Lois' passing in 2000. Marvin was a farmer his entire life and was extremely proud of the work he did on the farm. Marvin also enjoyed tractor pulls and polka music. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Carolyn (Wayne) Kassube. His Grandchildren Holly (Andy) Tratar and Wayne Kassube; his great-grandchildren; Drew, Leah, and Emma Tratar and his sister Donna Hensler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, and siblings Alice Braunschweig, Leonard Braunschweig and Irene Wild.
A funeral service for Marvin was held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall at 11:00AM with Pastor George Ferch presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery - Waterloo following the service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
