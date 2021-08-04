March 22, 1939 - July 30, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Doris died peacefully on July 30th at Eagle View Assisted Living in Jefferson, WI.
Doris was born on March 22, 1939 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Her parents were Harold Link and Mathilda (Engel) Link. Her mother died during Doris' birth and she was raised by her father.
They moved frequently & Doris attended various grade schools. She & her father would travel to Texas in the winter to find work.
Doris is preceded in death by both of her parents, two sisters & one brother.
Doris married Dean Hanson in 1978. They operated a bar in Deansville, WI until his death in 1991.
She sold the bar and then moved to Waterloo where she worked at Van Holtan's pickle factory and retired after working there for 21 years.
Doris loved her cats & had many. Her cat, Sandy, was able to move and live with her at Eagle View.
Doris had many friends in Waterloo including Pam Davison & Dorothy Christianson who were especially helpful. Special thanks to the staff at Eagle View for their kindness and care of Doris over the past years. Thanks also to Rainbow Hospice for their care of Doris.
Per Doris' wishes there will be no formal funeral or visitation but graveside burial next to her husband, Dean, at the Deansville Cemetery west of Marshall on Hwy 19 on Friday, August 6th, 2021 at 10 am.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.