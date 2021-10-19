September 7, 1931 - October 6, 2021
Mesa, AZ - George H. Potter, age 90, passed away on 10/6/2021 in Gilbert, Arizona, in the loving care of his family. He was born in York Township, Wis. on 09/07/1931 to Halliet & Bonita (Chapman). George graduated from Marshall High School in 1949, & served with distinction in the US Army during the Korean War, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in 1952. George was married to Audrey Deneen on 08/27/1955; they eventually settled in Milwaukee where they raised their children Michael (Laura), Gayle Sullivan (Joe), Gregg (Angela), Mary, Melinda Bushong (Brad), Glenn (Carolyn). George was a police officer for the City of Milwaukee for 31 years, until his retirement in 1984, & eventually returned with Audrey to Lake Mills, where they first began their marriage. Preceding him in death was Audrey, his loving wife of 47 years, his parents, brothers Gerald & Lawrence, sisters Aluvia, Lucille, Eunice & Bonnie. George is survived by his 6 children, 13 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. George always had a laugh & a smile for his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family & friends.