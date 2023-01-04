Waterloo, WI - Bonnie M. Wolff, 69, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home after a short battle with cancer.
A family funeral service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton with Rev. Lance Hoff. Burial followed at the Washington Cemetery in Waterloo. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bonnie Marie Lenz was born on May 5, 1953, to Gene and Mae (Frentzel) Lenz at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown. On October 25, 1969, she married Richard "Dick" Wolff at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Bonnie worked for 20 years at Perry Printing, and later at Trek for 13 years. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton.
Bonnie enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, thrifting, and was a collector of antiques.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wolff of Waterloo; daughter, Kelly (Jim) Stone of Portland; son, Craig (Nicole) Wolff of Reeseville; grandchildren: Bailey Stone, Hannah Stone, Morgan Stone, Joslyn Wolff, Eugene Wolff; sisters: Barb Carter of Waterloo, Brenda (Jim) Marshall of Waterloo; as well as other relatives and friends.
