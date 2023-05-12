September 6, 1945 - March 13, 2023
Reeseville, WI - Daniel B. Turner, 77, of Reeseville, WI. passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
September 6, 1945 - March 13, 2023
Reeseville, WI - Daniel B. Turner, 77, of Reeseville, WI. passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Daniel was born on September 6, 1945, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Reginald and Martha (Caldwell) Turner. Grew up in Auburn, Maine and went to local schools and graduated from Edward Little High School and Bliss College. He proudly served our country in the Army Reserves for 20 Years. Daniel worked for Lou Rod Candy as a candy maker for the majority of his life, he also worked at local area stores and flea markets and delivered to the many farm stands in Maine. Daniel was always honest, trustworthy and generous.
He married the love of his life Fern (nee Schmidt) Skalitzky in October of 2005 and the couple enjoyed 17 years of marriage. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the casino, playing the lottery, scrabble and card games and was an avid New England Patriots fan. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and his beloved dog.
Daniel is survived by his wife Fern, siblings: John (Suzanne) Turner, Marianne Ireland, Cheryl (Larry) Marquis, sister-law Gail Turner, stepchildren: Carl (Andrea) Skalitzky, Craig Skalitzky, Cindy (Mike) Schlimgen, Ryan (Krista) Skalitzky, Jake Skalitzky, Bobby (Kelly) Skalitzky Jr., and 13 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Robert "Bob" Turner, and his sister Linda Roman.
A memorial service will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo, WI with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4:00pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity or your choice in his memory.
Pederson-Nowata Funeral Home is caring for the family. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond members with the family please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.