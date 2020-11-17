Robert H. Ketelhohn, 81, Watertown, died November 11, 2020, At Home. Robert H. Ketelhohn, age 81, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
