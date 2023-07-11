Death notices for Jul. 13, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joan L. Showers, 88, of Waterloo, died July 6, 2023, at Reedsburg Area Medical Center. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Looking back at Waterloo's historic 2023 softball season Recapping Marshall's 2023 conference champion softball squad Upcoming Calendar of Events for Marshall Recapping Marshall's 2023 baseball season A look back at Waterloo's 2023 baseball season Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!