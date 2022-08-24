Stoughton, WI - Diane M. Blied, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Stonefield. She was born in Waterloo on November 27, 1934, the daughter of George and Vivian Skalitzky. Diane graduated from Waterloo High School, and from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1956. On May 11, 1957 she married Jerome John Blied. Together they enjoyed camping, their dogs, traveling all over, especially out West, playing Euchre and Sheepshead, gambling, and spending time with family and friends. Diane worked as a surgical nurse for 35 years at Madison General/Meriter Hospital. She expressed her creativity through cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, hardanger, Temari balls, and Brazilian embroidery. Diane loved gardening and her roses. She is survived by four children, Brian Blied, Barb (John) Morrison, Chuck (Tammy) Blied, and Mary Kay (Damon) Wilcox; three grandchildren, Tyler Blied, Jonathan (Kristina) Morrison, and Jordan Blied; sister, Sharon (Richard) Barry; nephews, Jeff Barry and Robert (Sherri) Barry; niece, Lou Ann (Eric) Anderson; and great niece and nephew, Griffin and Mia Anderson. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Christine Bucher. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar presiding. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services at church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Dane County Humane Society. A special thank you to the staff of Brookdale and Agrace HospiceCare.