Marshall\York Center, WI - Dwayne W. Schernecker, aged 66, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2022. He was born on October 19, 1955, to Elmer and Anona (Feuling) Schernecker in Columbus. Dwayne married Teresa "Terry" Clark on April 6, 1985 in Madison. Dwayne loved his family and his farm, affectionately known as "Tara." After his family and farm, his next love was sports. He loved to play racquetball at the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC), which he was able to do up until his death. He enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and basketball with family and friends, and he was great at all of them. We can't forget golf and bowling; really any sport around he tried and liked. Lastly, he had a favorite watering hole - Madison Street Pub (MSP) where he loved watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers with friends and family. Dwayne will be greatly missed!
He is survived by: his wife, Terry; four daughters; Hilary (David) Williams, Sindy (Jerry) Schwenn, Anj "Indy" (Damian) Stanton, Amy (Adam) Kavalauskas; 11 grandchildren; 2 sisters; Deanna Wollin, Dawn (Jack) Hensen, a brother; Gerald (Pam) Schernecker, a sister-in-law, Kathy Schernecker, and many other relatives and friends.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Ken and Eugene.