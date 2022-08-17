Edward G Kuhlow

Evansville, WI - Edward George Kuhlow age 75 passed away, Monday August 8, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Ed was born on May 10, 1947, to Lawrence and Margaret (Dowd) Kuhlow in St. Mary's Hospital, Watertown, Wisconsin as their only child. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and went to Waterloo High School. He married Mary Popanz on April 25, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton Wisconsin.
Ed worked for The Shoe Factory, in Edgerton, Wisconsin as a supervisor before his retirement. When the Edgerton (NUNN-BUSH) shoe factory closed he started working for Marling Distributers in Janesville. He had many interests. Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing card games like Sheepshead, and gardening. He had tall tomato plants that friends captured by photo and framed. He was a proud Catholic and played a big role as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a past Faithful Navigator and Grand Knight for Council 10920 for several terms. He was in charge of the parish KC Christmas poster kids coloring contest for the Diocese of Madison. He was a very big "Bears" fan, often trying to sway Father Lawrence from being a "Packer" fan to becoming a "Bears" fan. He was a caring individual who took meals on wheels to community shut-ins and took Communion to the parish shut ins. He was an all-around good guy.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary, his cousins Bill (Suzanne) Kuhlow, Patti (Lyle Medenwaldt) Weber, Jim Kuhlow, Jamie (Nick) Kramer, in-laws; Elizabeth (Andy) Morrissette, Genevieve "Ginger" (Robert) Niebuhr, Kathleen (Steve) Jansen and Joseph Popanz. He will be missed also by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Friday August 19, 2022, at 11:00am. Visitation time will be at 930 until time of services at the church. A special "thank you" goes out to Jake (Jean) Jacobs, a friend since diapers (almost), Andy and Janice Tiedt, Karen Bruketa, Jenean (Darrell) Hamilton, Pat Peckham, Dawn Sarbacher and Delores Hayes for their assistance during this time. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family with arrangements.
