Gerald A. "Jerry" Wilke

March 13, 1950 - March 17, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Gerald (Jerry) A. Wilke, 73 passed away on March 17, 2023, in Sun Prairie, WI at Cross Roads Care Center with his family at his side.
Jerry was born March 13, 1950, in Columbus, the son of LaVerne (Butch) and E. Donna (Gorder) Wilke of Waterloo.
Jerry was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1968. He furthered his education at UW- River Falls and MATC, studying photography and graphic design. During his time at MATC he mentored artist Aaron Bohrod and the two became friends. Jerry was a very talented artist but his health eventually limited his ability to continue that passion. Throughout Jerry's life he had a number of varying interests. He had a large collection of music of all genres. He met Tiny Tim at Summerfest and they became good friends, they corresponded regularly. He was an avid reader with an eclectic collection of books including biographies, Bible studies, and cookbooks (although he didn't cook). Jerry was a whizz with trivia and everyone's first choice when playing Trivia Pursuit.
Jerry had many health issues that impacted his life and in 2006 he moved to Sun Prairie to be closer to family. Jerry had many friends he corresponded with who were a large part of his life. He followed basketball and was a big Badger basketball fan. Jerry had a great sense of humor and a big laugh.
Survivors include his brother Tom (Vicky) Wilke; nieces Jacqui (Todd) Martin, Erica (Jason) Wilke-Crosby, along with three great-nieces and a great-nephew, a close cousin Sandy (Jim) Jordan. Gerald is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to the amazing team at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie for their wonderful care while Jerry lived there. He truly enjoyed his time at Crossroads and made many friends while there.
Visitation will take place on Friday April 7, 2023 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo from 12:00pm until 1:30pm followed by a private family service. Pastor Robert Moberg of St. Paul's Lutheran Church will be presiding. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo following the service.
Donations in honor of Jerry to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
225 N. Michigan Avenue., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.act.alz.org
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
