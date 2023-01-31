H. Jed Pierce
Buy Now

January 4, 1939 - January 27, 2023 Marshall, WI - MARSHALL

H. Jed Pierce, age 84, passed away peacefully no longer held hostage from dementia. Jed was born in Stevens Point on January 4, 1939 to the late Maurice and Martha (Poad) Pierce.

To plant a tree in memory of H. Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.