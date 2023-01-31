January 4, 1939 - January 27, 2023 Marshall, WI - MARSHALL
H. Jed Pierce, age 84, passed away peacefully no longer held hostage from dementia. Jed was born in Stevens Point on January 4, 1939 to the late Maurice and Martha (Poad) Pierce.
He was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of ’56. Jed was united in marriage to Bonnie Schwanz on May 23, 1959 in Baraboo. Jed owned and operated Jed’s Heating and Air Conditioning from the mid 70’s until he retired to he and Bonnie’s cabin in northern WI. He was active in the Marshall community having been a founding member of the Marshall Lions Club and a Volunteer Firefighter with the Marshall Fire Department.
Jed enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, traveling, and telling stories, and always had one to tell.
Jed will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie; children, Kelly (Dan Quamme) Knuppel, Boyd (Judy) Pierce and Blair (Deb) Pierce; grandchildren, Aaron (Tara) Knuppel, Dylan (Paula White) Quamme, and Dain Quamme, Kayla (Ashley), Hayden, and Marcus (Alex) Pierce, Sarah (Tony Miggins) Snow, and Mallory Birkrem; great-grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Knuppel, James Goll, and Kenyon, Jaylen and Devyn Miggins; sister-in-law, Lois (Claire) Munns; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Dustin Quamme, two brothers-in-law, Leon and Leo Schwanz; and two sisters-in-law, Leora Steinke and Maryanne Schara.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their care and compassion.