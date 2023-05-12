May 13, 1922 - February 26, 2023
Waterloo, WI - Harlow W. Kuhl, 100, Waterloo, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
He was born on May 13, 1922 on the family homestead, the son of the late Walter and Meta (Behling) Kuhl.
He married the former Alice McFarlane on June 30, 1945 at St. John's "Newville" Ev. Lutheran Church. She died on May 18, 2004.
Harlow had been a lifelong farmer, retiring in 1987.
He was a lifelong member of St. John's "Newville" Ev. Lutheran Church.
Harlow enjoyed traveling with polka bands and vacationing on bus trips with Alice.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Joyce Kuhl of Lake Mills; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friend Elsbeth Fuchs; friends and neighbors.
Also preceded in death by Merrill (Ruth) Kuhl, Grace (Albert) Topel, Lawrence Kuhl.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John's "Newville" Ev. Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 10 a.m. at the church until time of services.
Burial will be in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. John's Newville.
www.claussenfuneralhome.com
