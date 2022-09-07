Marshall, WI - Hazel F. Ward, 88, of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Unit in Madison with her family by her side.
Hazel was born on August 6, 1934, in the Town of Medina, the daughter of William and Violet (Wolff) Butzine. She married the love of her life Vilas Ward on September 6, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage before his passing in 1995. She was a member of the Marshall United Methodist Church her entire life. Hazel farmed all her life in the Town of Medina until her retirement in 1999. In 2008, she sold the farm and moved to Marshall, later moving to Sienna Crest in Marshall and then Home Again in Cambridge. She was known for her amazing pancakes, and always made everyone feel welcomed at the farm. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Hazel is survived by her daughter Vicki (Sanford) West, two sons, Edwin (Annie) Ward, and John (Jacquelyn) Ward. Seven grandchildren: Michael West, Jeffery (Jamie) West, Melissa (David) Feiler, Ashley (Jason) Corlett, Lucas Ward, Jazmyn (Jeffrey) Kneusel, and Josh Ward. Six great-grandchildren: Lauren (Austin) West, Alec West, Cierra West, Laird Corlett, and Leighton Corlett, one great great-grandchild Brantley West, and Step great-grandchildren Austin and Jake. Also, one sister Arlene Dwyer and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Phillip Butzine, three sisters, Doraldine "Dolly" Gerke, Carolyn Cramer, and LaVonne Blakey, and many half-brothers and half-sisters.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Marshall United Methodist Church with Rev. Marty Stanton Presiding. Visitation took place at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial followed the service at Medina Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest and Home Again for the care they provided to Hazel. Also, to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the end-of-life care given to her.
Memorials in Hazel's honor to the Marshall United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
