January 11, 2023 Marshall, WI - Jeffrey John Bornitzke, age 68, of Marshall WI, passed away January 11, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee WI, the son of Duane and Eleanor Bornitzke. At an early age his family moved to Marshall WI and he graduated from Marshall High School in 1972. He was a member of the Football team, Wrestling team, FFA Club and other organizations. He attended UW Ag Short Course and farmed with his father and brother for many years. He began his trucking career in 1975 and was a lifelong Over the Road truck driver, which took him to every state in the lower 48. He shared a passion for trains with his grandfather Oscar Bornitzke. He enjoyed ice fishing with many of his local farming friends. Jeff never met a person that he could not have a good conversation with. His greatest joy was his son Sam, and spending time with him. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Jeff is survived by his son Samuel, his brother Joel (Kathryn) of Cottage Grove, Sister-in-Law Marie of Marshall, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother John. Private services will be held at a later date.
