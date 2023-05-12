Waterloo, WI - John W. "Jack" Welhoefer, 93, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on December 11, 1929, the son of John and Olive (Baker) Welhoefer. He married the love of his life Doris Freidel on April 5, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshall and the couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish. He was an avid fan of Waterloo sports, and loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in athletics and 4-H. He also enjoyed taking his son Tom to Ho-Chunk Casino in Madison, attending to his horses, going to parades and local fairs, farming, and hunting. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife Doris, children: Judy (Dale) Stippich, John (Kathy) Welhoefer, Vicki (Kerry) Minnnameier, Tom (Edwina Steussy) Welhoefer, and Ron (Brenda) Welhoefer. 8 Grandchildren: David (Sara), Kristen (Ian), Jodi (Nate), Jessie (Chris), Jordyn (Tim), Johnny (Adrianna), Gage, and Brayden, 7 Great-grandchildren, special nephew Dennis Welhoefer, and his brother Gene (Gerry) Welhoefer. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Evelyn and Betty.
A private family service will be held at a later date. John will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
