Joyce C. Kazmierczak

July 26, 1945 - September 21, 2022

Waterloo, WI - Joyce Carol Kazmierczak, 77, of Sun Prairie & Waterloo, WI, passed away September 21, 2022. She was born July 26, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Paul and June Ziemann. Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Bay View High School. She married John Kazmierczak April 27, 1968 and enjoyed 38 years of wedded bliss before his passing in 2006.

