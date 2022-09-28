Joyce C. Kazmierczak

Waterloo, WI - Joyce Carol Kazmierczak, 77, of Sun Prairie & Waterloo, WI, passed away September 21, 2022. She was born July 26, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Paul and June Ziemann. Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Bay View High School. She married John Kazmierczak April 27, 1968 and enjoyed 38 years of wedded bliss before his passing in 2006.
Everyone who knew Joyce felt her big heart and giving nature. She was a proud supporter of her husband and family, and adored her pets and any and all animals she came across. She was known for her infectious laugh and her zest for life and loved music and dancing. Joyce was happiest when she was helping others and was a friend to all. Her service to others spanned not only several careers but also many volunteer positions. Joyce loved spending time with her family, travelling to the Southwest, vacationing in Iron Mountain, WI and caring for her garden and plants. She will be missed and forever loved.
Joyce is survived by her loving children, son, Cory (Carol) Kazmierczak and daughter, Dawn (Randy) Mitchell; and brother Doug (Cheryl) Ziemann. Preceding her in death are her husband John, her father-in-law Bev Hughes and mother-in-law Emily Hughes.
No visitation is planned at this time.
Memorials in her name can be made to Dane County Humane Society, UW Carbone Cancer Center, or Rainbow Hospice. Joyce's family would like to thank the amazing staff at UW Hospital Oncology/Palliative Care and Rainbow Hospice staff for their compassion and support. We will be forever grateful for your kindness, extraordinary care, and grace.