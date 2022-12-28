Reeseville, WI - Katie Lee Gamboeck, 41, of Reeseville, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Katie Lee was born on June 17, 1981 in Columbus, the daughter of Guy and Patricia (Lasiewicz) Gamboeck. She attended school in Waterloo, and earned degrees in many different fields. She was a hard worker. She was a sponsor with WISHope in Waukesha and was very proud of the work she did and the joy she got from helping others. In her free time she loved shopping, especially at St. Vincent's and Walmart. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Katie Lee is survived by her parents, children Colin Wendorf (RayAnn), Tristen Wendorf (Nikita), and grandson Jasper Lee Wendorf. 3 sisters Kelly (Cory) Stiller, Kristel (Charles) Edwards, and Kacy Gamboeck, maternal grandmother Doris Roddy, and companion Dane Hovde. She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, and nephew Austin.
A friends and family gathering will take place from 1:00-4:00pm at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Katie was an organ donor and gave life to 3 lucky souls, and was given an honor walk in memory of the gifts she gave.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
