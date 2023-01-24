Kenneth "Charlie" A. Lindegarde
October 17, 1944 - January 17, 2023 Portland, WI - Kenneth A. Lindegarde, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 17, 2023.

Ken was born October 17, 1944 in Ravenna, OH, the son of Carl and Bettie (Harris) Lindegarde. After graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent, OH in 1962. Ken attended Milwaukee School of Engineering for a year and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years where he served as a dental technician, and received his nickname "Charlie". On September 2, 1967 he married Ruth Oosterwyk in Brandon, WI. The couple resided in Kent, OH for five years. They returned to Wisconsin and settled in Reeseville.

