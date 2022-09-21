January 14, 1963 - September 12, 2022
Waterloo, WI - Kim L. Kurkowski, 59, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
January 14, 1963 - September 12, 2022
Waterloo, WI - Kim L. Kurkowski, 59, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Kim was born on January 14, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Fairfull) Rademacher. She married the love of her life David Kurkowski on October 6, 1984, in Waterloo, and the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage. Kim was a graduate of Waterloo High School and went on to be a lifelong resident of Waterloo. She was active in the community for many years as a basketball coach for St. Johns and as a summer softball coach for WYSO. She was someone who truly loved life and making memories with her family. Kim cherished every moment she got to be around her kids, or "her world" as she often referred to them as. Whether it was going to their cottage in Woodruff, attending sporting events, going on walks or sitting in the kitchen during Sunday suppers laughing and joking with each other, every moment was cherished by her. Kim was a competitive person who loved all Wisconsin sports and especially "her" Green Bay Packers. She will now enjoy the best seat in the house.
Kim is survived by her husband David, children: Blake (Paige Wilson), Evan and Brennan. Her siblings, Cheryl Peschel, Kent (Parvin) Rademacher, Keith (Barb) Rademacher, Denise (Tom) Casey, Debra Heimerl, and Carita (Tom) Twinem. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and great friends who all meant the world to her. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on September 24, 2022 at the Waterloo United Methodist Church with Rev. Marty Stanton Presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers Kim would like donations in her honor made to:
Rainbow Hospice
Wisconsin Medicine-Women's Health
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.