Lois D. Phillips

May 10, 2023
Marshall, WI - Lois Darlene Phillips, 92 of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her daughters, grandson, and all of her great-grandchildren.
May 10, 2023
Marshall, WI - Lois Darlene Phillips, 92 of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her daughters, grandson, and all of her great-grandchildren.
Lois was born February 8, 1931, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Lyle and Della (Peterson) Hunter. She was a 1949 graduate of Spring Green High School. On September 15, 1951, Lois married H. Warren Phillips in Dubuque, IA. The couple enjoyed traveling to many places together, such as Alaska, Brazil, and Hawaii. Their favorite trip was to Norway because Lois's family was Norwegian. Lois was a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, and a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #279. In her free time, she collected thimbles and did puzzles. Above all else, Lois was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and she cherished time spent with her family.
Lois is survived by: her daughters Julie Kaye Phillips and Janice Lynne Phillips; grandson Shane (Ashlee Brimmer) Phillips; great-grandchildren Aleigha (Tanner Johnson) Phillips, Ryder, Ezekiel, Vincent, Cashton, Gracelyn, Cecilia, and Declan; and sister Mary Halverson. Lois is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Lois is preceded in death by: her parents; husband H. Warren; sister Jean (Bill) Nelson; and brother Donald in infancy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Marshall United Methodist Church with Rev. Marty Stanton presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Lois will be laid to rest at Medina Cemetery following the service.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.