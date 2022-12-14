Merna (Havlik) Volenec
April 23, 1946 - December 2, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Merna (Havlik) Volenec, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a Madison hospital. Merna was born on April 23, 1946, to Joseph and Katherine (Terrill) Havlik. She graduated from Waterloo High School and worked for General Casualty Insurance, Jackson Clinic, Cooley Carpets, Blue Ribbon Carpets and finally, at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics where she retired after 20 years. Merna was married to Merlin "Bud" Volenec in September of 1984 until his death in 1986. During her retirement years, she volunteered at Oakwood East Mercantile Store and Agrace (East) Thrift Store. Merna was an avid collector of fine vintage and antique items.