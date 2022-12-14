Sun Prairie, WI - Merna (Havlik) Volenec, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a Madison hospital. Merna was born on April 23, 1946, to Joseph and Katherine (Terrill) Havlik. She graduated from Waterloo High School and worked for General Casualty Insurance, Jackson Clinic, Cooley Carpets, Blue Ribbon Carpets and finally, at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics where she retired after 20 years. Merna was married to Merlin "Bud" Volenec in September of 1984 until his death in 1986. During her retirement years, she volunteered at Oakwood East Mercantile Store and Agrace (East) Thrift Store. Merna was an avid collector of fine vintage and antique items.
Merna is survived by her stepchildren, Nicholas Volenec, Jeff (Sylvie Brouder) Volenec, Toni (Jeff) Addison and Marc (Bette) Volenec. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Havlik; and nieces, Rae Marie (David) Crawford and Kimberly (Mike) Vance. Merna will be dearly missed by her granddaughters, Luna Volenec, Hazel Volenec-Hussion, Jennifer (Zac) Laugheed, Jeena (Damian) Siela, Jessica (Will) Werline, Joanne (Brant) Fettig and Hannah (Drew) Cummins; and special friend, Debby Parisi. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katherine Havlik; husband, Merlin "Bud" Volenec; brother, Don Havlik; and friend, Royal Pederson.
She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a brief memorial service at 11 a.m.
"Do not cry; be happy and remember me. May the works I've done speak for me."