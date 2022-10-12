Waterloo, WI - Paula M. Hanna, 68, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Paula was born on January, 10, 1954 in Columbus, the daughter of David and Beatrice (Schimelphfenig) Zimbric. On May 10, 1975, Paula married Steve Hanna in Mt. Horeb and the couple was blessed with 3 children. Paula was a stay at home mom and took care of her kids all the way through school. In her free time, she enjoyed going to garage sales when the weather was nice and thrifting. Paula was a talented knitter and also liked to cross stitch. Above all else, Paula loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Paula is survived by: her mother Beatrice; husband Steve; children Stephanie (John J. Dowling IV) Wolfe, Gina (Eric) Kaufmann and Eric (Amber) Hanna; grandchildren Jacqui, Luke, Aubrey and Edison; siblings Cynthia (Jerome) Tlusty, Curt (Sandy) Zimbric, Vicki Zimbric, Claude Zimbric, and Patti Zimbric. Paula is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father David, brother Phil Zimbric, nephew Shawn Zimbric, and son-in-law John Wolfe.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
