Watertown, WI - Richard C. "Rick" Radloff, 62, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Rick was born on August 11, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, the son of Carroll Radloff and Carolyn (Panzer) Jahr. He married Lynne Kehoe on May 9, 2022. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School and worked as a pressman at Perry Printing for many years. In his free time Rick loved being out in nature hunting, fishing, grilling out, and talking about cars. He was an avid western movie fan, and movies with Humphrey Bogart. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Rick is survived by his wife Lynne, children: Kevin (Lindsay) Radloff, Jamie (Thom) Hellenbrand, his mother Carolyn Jahr, siblings: Mike (Keri) Radloff, Randy (Chris) Radloff, and Karen (Dave) Nonn. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Carroll, stepfather Ron Jahr, and his daughter Jenny Radloff.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis and Marquardt Home Health for the care and compassion given to Rick.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
