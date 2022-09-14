Wichita, KS - Richard E. Korth, 88, retired US Government, Production Control at Boeing, Military Air Force Honorable National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2022. The Rosary will be at 9:30 am with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Thursday September 15, both at Magdalen Catholic Church, Wichita.
Preceded in death by wife, Luella (Steiner) Korth; son, David Korth; parents, Arthur and Meta (Kelch) Korth; brothers, Harold, Leslie, Milton, Edwin; sisters, Cora Bliefernecht, Alice Motl, Adeline Wilke; son in law, Bill Colbert.
Survivors: children, Deanna Colbert of Wichita, KS, Patrice and Chris Peters of Wichita, KS, Gregory Korth and Rachel Rockwell of Bridgeport, CT and Julie and Michael John of Seattle, WA; sister, Lorraine Riedel of Watertown WI; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Hannah Rawlins, Alexander Rawlins, G Korth Rockwell; great-granddaughter, Ella Mae Rawlins; special friend, Renie Giese of Waterloo, WI.
Richard was active in The American Legion in Wichita, KS and in Waterloo, WI, and the Waterloo Area Historical Society. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Waterloo Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 52, Waterloo, WI 53594.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary East. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com