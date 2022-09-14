September 7, 2022

Wichita, KS - Richard E. Korth, 88, retired US Government, Production Control at Boeing, Military Air Force Honorable National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2022. The Rosary will be at 9:30 am with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Thursday September 15, both at Magdalen Catholic Church, Wichita.