Waterloo, WI - Richard R. Faultersack, 73 of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
Richard was born on November 7, 1949, in Columbus, WI, the son of Donald and Jean (Schutz) Faultersack. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He worked for many years at Trek in Waterloo, assembling bicycles and even building prototype bikes for high level competition. Most recently he worked as an assembly technician at Axis Automotion in Hartland. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering with anything to do with electronics, such as building computers, photography and cameras, and high-end audio equipment. He also had a passion for music. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his son Tony (Mary Grace) Keiner, granddaughters Shaelee Keiner and Rosemarie Keiner, 3 great-grandchildren, brother David (Marcia) Faultersack, and sister Debra (Paul) Buechner. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Donald and brother Dennis Faultersack.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
