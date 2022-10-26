MADISON, WI - Roland L. "Rollie" Peck, 87, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2022, at his home in Madison. He was born January 7, 1935, in Marshall, Wisconsin, the first child of Robert and Irma (Wright) Peck and the first grandchild of Henry and Zara Peck. Rollie graduated from Marshall High School as class valedictorian. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Navy.
Early in his career with IBM, he married Dian Poole of Madison. They have two daughters, Amy and Laura.
At the age of twelve he was taking radios apart, which in time led to his passion for electronics. He was working with computers when they occupied an entire room. He delighted in helping people with their personal computer problems and fixing broken electronics for friends and family. After many years at IBM and Opex Corporation, he retired at the age of 81.
Rollie will be remembered as a very kind person who was always willing to help, whether changing a flat tire for a stranger or helping with your math homework. He was ready with a clever solution when a DYI project got too complicated. Rollie was quick to lend you money and promptly forget it. He was truly a selfless man who cared for and gave to others willingly.
We will never forget the many stories and jokes he told at family gatherings or while enjoying a turtle sundae from Culvers. He often said, "I read a funny story in The Readers Digest the other day."
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Kienow; brother-in-law, Dan Poole; mother- and father-in-law, Sylvia and Charles Poole; and sister-in-law, Chris. Survivors include his wife, Dian; daughters, Amy and Laura (Paul); sister, Marcia; brother, Roger; granddaughter, Lauren (Ryan); and nieces and nephews in the Peck and Poole families.
Rollie was currently a member of Door Creek Church in Madison and formerly a member of Oak Grove Church in Evansville.
At Rollie's request, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be held at the DOOR CREEK CHURCH-SPRECHER ROAD CAMPUS, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Door Creek Church. In lieu of a gift of money, hold the door for someone as Rollie always did.
