January 7, 1935 - October 19, 2022

MADISON, WI - Roland L. "Rollie" Peck, 87, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2022, at his home in Madison. He was born January 7, 1935, in Marshall, Wisconsin, the first child of Robert and Irma (Wright) Peck and the first grandchild of Henry and Zara Peck. Rollie graduated from Marshall High School as class valedictorian. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Navy.

