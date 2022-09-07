Waterloo, WI - Ronald M. Mosher passed away on August 31, 2022 at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills, WI.
Ron was born on May 6, 1939, the son of Marvin and Edna (Skala) Mosher. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1957 and worked as a master plumber most of his life, and retired from Perry Printing in 2004. On September 24, 1960, he married Dianne Geise at St. Joseph's Church in Waterloo. He was the proud parent of Brian (Connie), Brent (Regina), Brenda (Bruce) Von Rueden, and Bradley (Christy).
He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, spending time up north, family get togethers and flea markets. He also treasured time spent with special long time friends Al and Arlene Stangler. His grandchildren meant the world to him and if possible, would be at their many activities- Nathan, Quinn (Jordan) Jevens, Corissa (Mike) Uselmann, Madeline, Claire, Brooke, and Noah Von Rueden, and great-grandchildren Jaelynn and Emmett Jevens.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Rita Larrabee, Ruth Carryl, Rhoda Lemke, brother Royce, and great-grandchild Jerry Jevens.
In addition to his wife of Almost 62 years, he is survived by his sisters Jean Mosher and Rachel Archie along with his immediate family and many relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Michelle Williams- home health care, Linnea Nagel- primary care giver, Rainbow Hospice, and the staff at Lilac Springs for the care and support at this difficult time.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
