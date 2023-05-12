Sharon T. Deneen

January 17, 1949 - May 5, 2023

Town of Sun Prairie, WI - TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE-- Sharon T. Deneen, age 74, passed peacefully at home on May 5, 2023 after a long battle with colon cancer with family at her side: her partner of 50+ years Daniel (Chester) Wedeward, their son Kevin James Deneen, and her younger sister Lynne Deneen Hall. She was surrounded by the people that she loved in the place that she loved in her home on Ridge Road in the Town of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. When faced with her cancer diagnosis in Dec. 2019, Sharon got busy living life as she always had, and what a life she had lived.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Deneen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.