Town of Sun Prairie, WI - TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE-- Sharon T. Deneen, age 74, passed peacefully at home on May 5, 2023 after a long battle with colon cancer with family at her side: her partner of 50+ years Daniel (Chester) Wedeward, their son Kevin James Deneen, and her younger sister Lynne Deneen Hall. She was surrounded by the people that she loved in the place that she loved in her home on Ridge Road in the Town of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. When faced with her cancer diagnosis in Dec. 2019, Sharon got busy living life as she always had, and what a life she had lived.
She was born the 7th of 8 children to Raymond & Bernadine (Doleshaw) Deneen on January 17, 1949. She attended the one-room country school (Ridge) and graduated from Marshall High School in 1967. She worked for the Wis. Dept. of Revenue (Equalization) for 42 years. Sharon so cherished her long-term dear friendships she gained with co-workers with names too numerous to mention.
She is survived by her partner Chester and their son Kevin. Also survived by Chester's children, Beth (James) Poad with sons Alex and Matthew; Brenda (Gary) Wedeward; Mark Wedeward with daughter Raven (Mason Eichhorn) and a great-grandchild on the way. Chester's brothers and sisters who survive: Dick (Luke), Tom (Rosie), Susan (Donn) Gurney, Jeff (Mary Lynn), Kristy (Andy) Chitwood and Bill; with Kathy (Sam) Dunning having predeceased.
Surviving are her sister Lynne Deneen Hall, and sisters-in-law Shirley Deneen and Susie Deneen; 17 nieces and nephews survive: Mike (Laura) Potter, Gayle (Joe) Sullivan, Gregg (Angela} Potter, Mary Potter, Melinda (Brad) Bushong and Glenn (Carolyn) Potter; Terri (Carlos) Posadas, Tami and Todd Deneen; the Kellers: Jeff, Jay (Barbie), Jill (Louie), Jon (Denise) and Jana (Dan); Kathrine Deneen, Shannon (Paul) Daugherty and Irene (Matt) Rhea; numerous great nieces and nephews; first cousins Janice Deneen, Sandra Gillis, Ron Gillette and Mary Blonigen. Other survivors include loving cousins who were life-long neighbors: Carol Fillner, Dale Coughlin, and Nancy Fagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James, Jerome, Donald (Alice) and Larry; and sisters Audrey (George) Potter and Elizabeth "Betty" (Norbert) Keller, and Lynne's husband Bill. In the past 9 months, she was predeceased by 2 very close, long-time friends Donna Ott and Vivian Wampole.
How great was it that she got to build her beloved home on the same family lands that had been owned by the Doleshaw family since 1885? She loved her house; she loved taking care of Chester and Kevin in that house. They were her whole purpose in being. The house that was the location of so many gatherings of family and friends: picnics, Octoberfest parties, Mardi Gras, St. Pat's Day, and the huge fireworks celebrations on July 4th. Sharon was the ultimate life of the party and loved to entertain.
The country girl traveled the world: Mediterranean cruise, Ireland with family, Alaskan and Caribbean cruises, and her favorite trip of all: Paris and cruising the Seine River in France with Lynne, Mike, Laura, Mary, and Melinda in October 2019 (winning the music trivia contest with her team named "Here for the drinks").
How ironic that she should pass away on the weekend of the Marshall High School Alumni Banquet where she was the Historian and read the names of the deceased graduates. She was also the organizer of the Ridge School reunions that have taken place for many, many years; and also the long-time organizer of the Doleshaw Family reunions.
Her interests included music, having played Alto Saxophone in bands at Marshall schools, earning a scholarship to the State Summer Music Band Camp at Madison for which her parents gave her $7 spending money for a 2-week stay (the money was gone after the first week). Going to concerts and other live music was a favorite pastime, she and Chester rarely missed watching MollieB on RFD. Her sister Lynne dragged her to live sports events and she eventually became a big sports fan; especially attending boys and girls basketball games at Marshall High School and some State Tournaments too. Late in life, she joined Anytime Fitness where she enjoyed the classes and lunches with her new exercise pals. AND she loved to "shop."
The family wishes to thank Carbone Cancer Center including Dr. Monica Patel, P.A. Jenna Wilke, Stacy and numerous others; and Agrace Hospice Care staff, especially R.N. Melissa Mikkelson.
Sharon was a well-loved, generous, outgoing, fun-loving person who will be missed by many friends and her family.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE. Visitation will continue from 10-11:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 North Main Street, Cottage Grove, WI 53527 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will bring Sharon to her final place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens immediately following Mass. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
