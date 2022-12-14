September 20, 1935 - December 8, 2022
Waterloo, WI - Victor L. Deppe, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Victor was born on September 20, 1935, in Waterloo the son of Louis and Norma (McGovern) Deppe. Victor grew up on a farm on Island Road outside of Waterloo. In his early years he worked as a milk hauler and then at the Waukesha Foundry in Watertown, then retired from Van Holten's in Waterloo, after 35 years of service. Victor and his wife Deanna met while ice skating on the Crawfish River in Hubbleton. They married on August 6, 1955 and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. They settled and raised their three children in the Town of Portland. Victor was an avid fisherman, he was known for his jokes and storytelling. The family spent many years and good times at their home and land in Arbor Vitae. Victor will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
Victor is survived by his wife Deanna, daughter Tammy McIntosh, grandchildren: Joshua (Courtney) Deppe, Jessica (Joe) Jaehnke, Trevor (Sarah) Deppe, Melanie (Otto) Degler, Brodie McIntosh, and Alicia Deppe, great-grandchildren: Ava, Ryder, Parker, Avery, Spencer, Rhys, and Quinley. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Louis (Ellen) Deppe, mother Norma McGovern-Gingles, father-in-law Harold Grunewald, mother-in-law Gertrude Grunewald, brother Charles Deppe, and sons David and Michael Deppe.
A memorial service will take place at 4:00pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take at the funeral home from 1:00pm until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
