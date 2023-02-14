January 23, 1920 - February 8, 2023 Reedsburg, WI - On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Violet V. Geishirt, age 103, of Reedsburg, was called home to heaven. Violet was born on January 23, 1920 in the Town of York, Dane County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Frieda (Dobberstein) Hein. She was baptized and confirmed at St John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Violet is a graduate of Waterloo High School. She married Milo Foll, who died suddenly December 30, 1939. They had a daughter Joanne Violet. In 1946, she married Kenneth William Geishirt, who died October 5, 2012. Violet worked at Waterloo Shoe Factory until 1958 when she moved to Madison where she worked part time for the Wisconsin Dairy Association. Violet enjoyed playing cards, camping, needlework, oil painting and carving wood birds, but above all enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Jerry) O'Donnell of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Jon (Donna) O'Donnell of Upper Saddle River, NJ, and Joni (Mark) Schnitzler of Shiloh, IL; great-grandchildren: Christopher (Stephanie) O'Donnell, Rose O'Donnell, Amanda (Nick) Williams, Nicole Schnitzler and Jennifer Schnitzler.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris (Herbert) Davison, Lucille (Selmer) Skaar; and brothers: James Hein, Eugene (Marge) Hein, and Richard (Barbara) Hein.
Funeral services for Violet will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Steven Neyhart officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at 3:15 P.M. at the Washington Cemetery, Portland Township, rural Waterloo, WI. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
