William C. Gruchow

Waterloo, WI - William C. "Willie/Bill" Gruchow, 87 of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Bill was born August 16, 1934, the son of William and Edna (French) Gruchow. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School. On August 13, 1955, Bill married Elaine Knapton at the Marshall United Methodist Church. He worked for over 40 years at J. G. Van Holten's until his retirement. Bill and Elaine delivered the Wisconsin State Journal for over 30 years in Waterloo. His family was the most important thing to him. Bill enjoyed playing euchre and 500; and it was tough for anyone to beat him at checkers.
Bill is survived by his wife Elaine, of 66 years; his son Gary (Polly) Gruchow of Waterloo and daughter Gail (Brent) Grover of Lodi; six grandchildren: Terrence, Christopher (Amanda), Travis (Katie), and Cassey (Sammantha) Gruchow and Brooke and Brandon Grover; six great-grandchildren: Logan, Nolan, Bryson, Nikko, Nicholas, and Elizabeth; and great-granddog Nora. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister Delores Hebl.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Marshall United Methodist Church with Rev. Marty Stanton presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Bill will be laid to rest at Medina Cemetery in Marshall following the service.
