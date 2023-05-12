William R. "Bill" Lasiewicz

October 23, 1962 - March 12, 2023
Columbus, WI - William R. Lasiewicz, 60, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus.
October 23, 1962 - March 12, 2023
Columbus, WI - William R. Lasiewicz, 60, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus.
Bill was born on October 23, 1962, in Milwaukee, the son of Robert and Doris (Steffes) Lasiewicz. He worked the majority of his life in the printing business at several printing companies in the area, and then worked maintenance at Kraft Foods for many years before retiring. He married Rachel Moungey on December 31, 2000 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and the couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage. In his free time he enjoyed cooking, especially for his family each weekend, playing darts and horseshoes, camping and going to music festivals with his wife. He was known to be able to fix anything, and was called "Mr. Fix It". He loved teaching his boys mechanics and how to work on cars. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rachel, Children: Michael, Daniel (Leah), Jacob, Joseph (Mariah), Lauren (David), Jesse (Fred), and Dakota (Katrina), grandchildren: Tionna, Jaelynn, Taylor, Mia, Junior, Amelia, Sofi, Cason, and one more on the way. His brothers Dennis (Laura), Bob (Gayle), sister Pat (Guy), and his mother Doris Roddy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert, niece Katie, great-nephew Austin, his aunt Pat, and his former wife Barb, and her parents Fritz and Carol.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Tim Knipfer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30am until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.