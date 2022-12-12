Willis D. "Willie" Erickson

Watertown, WI - Willis "Willie" D. Erickson, 80, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with military honors, will take place at the Town of Farmington Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Willis "Willie" Dale Erickson was born November 15, 1942, in Tomahawk, son of August and Mercedes (nee Slater) Erickson. After high school, he served in the United States Army. Willie was employed at APV Crepaco as a field service welder for most of his career. He was a member of the Metal Workers Union, which merged with the Machinist Union, where he served as President. Willie was a member of the Grellton Conservation Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting trips in Canada. Willie enjoyed gardening, wine-making, canning, and breadmaking. Willie loved building, repairing, and tinkering, whether it be at his house or the cabin he built, or to help a neighbor. He was able to pass on a lot of his skills to his kids and grandkids.
Willie is survived by children, Jane (Dan Rosinger) Erickson, Susan (Guy) Schraufnagel, Kristin (Troy) McDonald; grandchildren, James (Amanda) Baneck Jr., Andrea (Jon) Koput, Eric (Lindsay) Baneck, Sara (Ryan) Tienhaara, Aron (Janene) Vesper, Amanda (Evan) Miksovsky, and Liam McDonald; great-grandchildren, Wyler Koput, Mason Baneck, Chloe Baneck, Vaughn Koput, Emma Tienhaara, Archer Baneck, Jack Tienhaara, Brenna Baneck, Pearl Koput, and Tatum Baneck; brother, Neal (Molly) Erickson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Willie is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara in infancy; parents, August and Mercedes Erickson; great-grandchildren, Zachary Schmoldt and Madeline Koput; sister, Marilyn in infancy; brothers, Gerald (Maryann) Erickson and Roland (Yvonne) Erickson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lilac Springs and Rainbow Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Willie and their family.
To plant a tree in memory of Willis Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.