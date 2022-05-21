When you read the word “connect,” what comes to mind?
I think of texting my friends and family, sharing jokes and checking in throughout the day so they feel close even when I’m far away. “Connect” also makes me think of the virtual presentation I gave recently for a local museum with people attending from as far away as Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. It was incredible to connect with them through Zoom over an interest we all share!
Technology can be tricky, but it also has a magical way of keeping us connected. During the pandemic, we learned how important it is, yet we also discovered that essential technological connection, such as stable broadband access, is lacking for many people.
Though libraries cannot provide all the answers, the mission of any library is to provide access to information, so staff continue to find solutions to keep you connected, from hardware to software to friendly assistance with your tech questions.
If you don’t have a laptop, your printer is out of ink or you need to make some copies, your public library has a range of convenient tech tools to help you out, such as computers, printers and free WiFi. During the pandemic, some libraries even expanded their outdoor WiFi options so you can use WiFi outside the building at any time. No coffee purchase required!
You can also take tech home with you. Some libraries have tablets, laptops and e-readers available for check-out. Talk to your local librarian to find out what is available at your library or to see how you can use your library card to check out devices from other area libraries.
The library keeps you digitally connected through a variety of free entertainment apps as well. E-books, audiobooks, music, movies, digital magazines and documentaries are all available to stream and download on your phone or device. The new CAFÉ Libraries app is a must-have for any library user since it connects you with your library account 24/7. Check if your hold came in, renew your materials, search the library catalog and more with the tap of a finger!
Sometimes no matter how hard you try, technology just doesn’t work right. If you need help downloading an app on your new phone or setting up your email account, you can count on librarians to help you answer your basic tech questions. If your question is a quick one, drop into the library anytime to ask for assistance. Another option is to schedule one-on-one appointments with tech-savvy librarians, which is a service available at many local libraries. This is a great way to get in-depth help on trickier tech needs or learn how to do something you’ve always wanted to know.
Another opportunity to improve your technology know-how is with free online Gale Courses classes, available with your library card. “Computer Skills for the Workplace” and introductory courses on Microsoft Office are some of the hundreds of classes available.
Take a look and sign up for any at bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes.
Whether you need to connect to work, school or with loved ones, dedicated library staff and the technology resources available at your library are here to assist you. Libraries and library connect you to what you need every single day!