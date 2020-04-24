People have been referring to life during the coronavirus as the new normal. While I understand the phrasing, I have to disagree. This isn’t the new normal; it’s the temporary normal.
When I think of how things can become the new normal, it seems to hold a bit of permanence and is often part of a life-altering experience. For instance, after 9-11, going through additional screening at the airport became the new normal and that’s not going to end anytime soon, if ever. If someone suffers a catastrophic injury resulting in the loss of a body function, how they adapt to the challenges puts them on the path to a new normal.
Also, it’s never easy to define what is normal – what you consider normal life is different from what I refer to as normal. It’s common for me to spend my weekends reading books and spending time alone – I don’t tend to have an overly packed schedule. For plenty of other people, it’s normal for them to be on the go during Saturday and Sunday, so the current situation feels out of the ordinary.
I can’t say for sure when it will happen, because I don’t have a crystal ball, but one day, you’ll be able to sit down at your favorite restaurant; the lines of tape on the floor at stores to keep customers six feet apart will be pulled up; gas prices will (unfortunately) rise; events will get rescheduled or resume normally in 2021; and you’ll be able to gather with family and friends without violating any restrictions. I’m already looking forward to the many things we haven’t been able to do during this temporary situation and near the top of the list are things I’ve often taken for granted, like getting a haircut and checking out books at the library.
People’s lives will be changed after this and not necessarily for the better – a lot of people are having financial struggles right now and it may take a few years for them to recover. Small business owners have been hit hard due to being closed for an extended period of time. Who knows if these setbacks will just be temporary or long-term.
Maybe there will be some more permanent changes after all this over – perhaps we’ll get yearly COVID vaccines much like flu shots. Or the government will increase the minimum wage after realizing the people who work in what are considered less-skilled jobs, like those employed at grocery stores, gas stations, fast food restaurants, etc., are essential members of the workforce and deserve to be compensated more.
Who knows what this will prompt in terms of youth who are living through this time. Maybe they will be inspired to enter the medical field after seeing the sacrifices made by people who work in healthcare during the pandemic.
So next time you think about declaring our current situation as the new normal, reconsider it as the temporary normal realizing this is not how our entire future will play out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.