When the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo reopened their building to the public after the initial lockdown this spring, the response from the community was overwhelmingly positive.
“So many of our patrons are happy to be able to come into the library browse and check out,” said Kelli Mountford, director of the library. Even though the library is asking people to limit their visit times, patrons don’t seem to mind.
“They like just being able to go to the shelves and find something for themselves,” Mountford said.
While the libraries in Jefferson County closed their buildings during March and April, most are now open in some capacity to the public. (As of this printing, the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has halted in-person service, but is offering curbside pickup). If you visit your library today, you’ll notice a few changes, since each library is taking precautions for the health and safety of patrons and staff. Most encourage or require mask use (staff are required to wear masks), library materials are quarantined and cleaned before being re-shelved, the libraries are instituting rigorous cleaning, and Plexiglas shields have been installed. Curbside service is also still available at many libraries for those who do not want to enter the building, including at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Yet even with the changes you may see at the library on your next visit, you’ll still find materials and resources, as well as quality help from library staff.
“We really want our community to know that our building is back open,” said Mountford. “With precautions, we want people to come and use the library resources.”
Throughout the pandemic, librarians and library staff at the local public libraries found creative solutions to serve their communities, such as virtual programming for kids and adults. The Karl Junginger Memorial Library set up an outdoor story trail that led around the library building, allowing families to read a book together while taking a walk. One patron commented, “It was fun! Looking forward to more stories outside.”
As our reality continues to shift and uncertainties lie ahead, it’s comforting to know libraries and library staff are available to help with whatever you may need. Whether in the building or online, libraries offer access to quality information, extensive collections of entertainment and research materials, and services ranging from streaming movies and TV shows on the free Hoopla app, to job resources and early literacy programs.
“Being able to be open and serve the community is so important to our library staff during this time,” said Mountford. “Our staff loves when our community members enter the library with a smile on their face because they are so excited to get new materials in their hands.”
Visit your local library or check their website for more information on what your library can offer you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.