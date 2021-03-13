Each spring, as the local elections occur, I am reminded of the story of a small oceanfront community. You see, one summer, there were a few really awful shark attacks resulting in the deaths of people. The sheriff of the community insisted the mayor close down the beaches to keep people safe.
Unfortunately, the mayor was too worried about the impact it would have on tourists. Plus, the mayor was running for re-election. The shark was eventually defeated, no thanks to the mayor.
The following year (or maybe a couple of years), there was another shark attack issue. And again, the mayor, who was still in office, continued to downplay the danger. It seems the voters of Amity decided keeping the beaches open was more important than the safety of residents and tourists.
All right, so this admittedly fictional story is part of the plot to the 1975 movie “Jaws.” But, several years ago I saw a meme pointing out that this small part of the film and its sequel, is a good reminder to vote in local elections. After the mayor completely downplayed the shark attacks, and put countless lives in danger, he was still voted back in to office. Was it because the Amity voters were less inclined to vote in the local race? Maybe. Or maybe they really did care more about tourist dollars than safety.
Unlike elected officials at the state or federal level, the people serving on the school boards, village boards, town boards and city councils are definitely not taking on the roles for the money. If you’ve ever seen the stipends and per diems being provided to the individuals who are elected locally, you’d question why someone would basically take on a part-time job for such little pay,
If you’ve ever tried to contact your legislator, the chances of actually getting them on the phone is slim. Sending an email might get you a form response telling you, his or her constituent, your concerns will be taken into consideration or some other generic answer. If you try to contact your local elected official, they are more than likely to respond to you, and to give you a real response.
While the state and national representatives are tasked with taking on really huge issues, the local races will also be taking actions that will directly impact you. Each year, the municipalities and school districts have to create a budget, which is funded largely through local tax dollars. The people who have been elected have the ultimate decision on passing and amending the budgets; they are responsible for deciding whether to approve hiring another police officer or whether to call for an operational referendum.
Beyond the budget, the local elected representatives create policies that guide how the community or school district operates. Again, these decisions have a direct impact on you, the local residents.
Serving on a board or council is not a glamorous position; I’ve sat through enough meetings to know how tedious they can be. But, the people who choose to take on the duties of an elected official know there might be long meetings that last hours, that there will be stacks of documents to go through, and that people might approach them at the gas station or local sports event to question why they voted a certain way.
So, I urge everyone who is of legal voting age, to learn about the local election candidates and take a few minutes to cast your vote in the April 6 election. This small action could be the difference in keeping the metaphorical beach open or allowing the shark to make snacks out of people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.