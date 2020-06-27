When the Safer at Home orders went into place at the end of March, I noticed a lot of people deciding to start cleaning out their garages and closets. I decided to hold off because I had a feeling that COVID-19 may keep us at home longer than a month or two based on what was happening in California and New York. Plus, my allergic reaction to pollen tends to keep me inside during the spring and summer.
After putting off spring cleaning for several months, I’ve started to tackle some projects. And the first thing to take on was the mountain of socks.
At least once a month, I discover a single sock in my clean laundry. Instead of automatically tossing it out, the sock goes into a pile of other single hosiery on top of my dresser because sometimes the socks match ends up in the next load of laundry after being missed the first time. The pile has embarrassingly been accumulating for a bit more than a year. The time to search for pairs was now. Or, rather, Saturday.
Maybe you’re wondering why the socks don’t get paired up sooner. The fact is, I do not own any pairs of plain white socks so the process is not as simple as if all my socks were uniform. The last time I had a pair of plain white socks was several years ago.
All through high school until now, white cotton socks have been overlooked for colorful, patterned hosiery. But being a bit traditional, I don’t like wearing mismatched socks. I mean, you can’t really pull off a low-cut sock featuring Kermit the Frog with a regular length sock covered in witches.
Saturday afternoon, I took the mound of random socks and put them on my bed. I’d grab a few assorted socks and dig through the pile to see if its twin still existed. Out of countless socks (I stopped counting at 50 and there will still plenty uncounted) I ended up finding 16 pairs including a few of my favorites like the tiny dinos and sloths reading books.
I used to imagine what happens to the lost socks. A few years ago I discovered the majority of missing socks end up stuck between the small spaces around the washing machine agitator or slip into the area between the drum and tub of the machine, get into the drain pipe and either stay stuck there or washed out with the wastewater. In dryers, the socks can be sucked into the filter or vent duct.
Now, a more mechanically-inclined person might be able to rescue the missing socks. But, I do not possess those skills. The last thing the laundromat wants to see on its machines is “Sorry, out of service and needs major fixing. But, at least all the socks I brought with me are coming home.”
With the mountain of socks dismantled, there are still plenty of areas of my apartment that needs attention. Like the closet or storage space in the bathroom. I did empty out the drawers in the bathroom where I discovered two unopened toothbrushes, a bottle of liquid hand soap, and two travel-sized Lysol spray bottles.
I’m hoping for some more good discoveries in my closet, maybe a pair of forgotten shoes or a shirt that somehow ended up on the floor. It has been some time since I saw
Who knows, maybe even a few odd socks will have ended up in there.
