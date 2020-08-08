Two months ago, I started putting together a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. I think I have about half of it completed, but I really don’t want to count the remaining pieces still in the box. The last thing I want is to realize I’m not as far along as I think I am.
Putting together a puzzle may not be everyone’s idea of fun, but I like how it gives my brain a workout. I can’t really say when I became interested in puzzles, maybe when I was in elementary or middle school. The subjects of the puzzles were typically something a bit more mystical like wizards and dragons than animals or still life. What can I say – I was a fan of fantasy, plus these puzzles were also glow-in-the-dark. For a kid who would stop at Spencer’s Gifts and marvel at the black light posters, the idea of having a glow-in-the-dark puzzle was quite appealing.
I had a few alternative puzzles – a 3D Victorian house and a puzzle that was a circle instead of a square – that kept me occupied for a few days.
My puzzle hobby died down when I was in high school and college but in the last few years, I’ve gotten back into the pastime.
Back in spring, a company that produces limited edition posters announced it was going to turn a few of the prints into puzzles. One of images was for the movie “Gremlins.” We were already shut down for the pandemic and I assumed I’d have plenty of time to myself to work on joining together the 1,000 pieces. Plus, I’m more of an indoor person during the spring and summer because my pollen allergies act up something fierce for most of those months so I would need plenty to keep me occupied.
After waiting a month the pre-ordered puzzle arrived. When I started to separate all the edge pieces from the rest, I knew this was going to be more of a challenge than any of the other puzzles I’d completed. There wasn’t much color variety and occasionally, a black piece would only have a hint of another hue that I could only see if I eyed it up really closely.
But, I started the Gremlins image the same way I begin putting together other puzzles – by creating the exterior frame. It didn’t go as easily as I thought it would. I’d get several pieces fit together only to discover no other pieces would connect to it. The newly created length would then be closely examined to find out where the connection wasn’t quite the right fit.
As of today, most of the edges have been put in place though I’m positive I need to go back and recheck all the connections.
Once the exterior was (mostly) completed I started in my logical process of looking for pieces with similar colors and designs. I knew the brown and white-ish colored pieces that looked like they could be fur were part of Gizmo’s body and the pink pieces were for the ears of all the gremlins. There were green, red and brown scales printed on some pieces. And black pieces with tiny hints of another color on the sharp corners. Thankfully, gathering the parts with text was easy.
But I’m still struggling to finalize it and I hope I am at least midway through completion. There are sections of puzzle completed, but I’m not sure where they exactly fit in the big picture. It actually appears as if I worked from the center of the puzzle outward because the main image of Gizmo is finished and I’m building on from that point.
I don’t always work on the puzzle daily; some days I’ll put on a record, work to connect everything and later realize I’ve spent three hours trying to piece it all together, and other days, I feel too frustrated to sit down and try to find out where everything connects.
Have I wanted to just pack the pieces back into the box? A few times. Did I believe I’d have completed the puzzle by the start of August? Absolutely.
But, I’ll just have to continue putting it together, piece-by-piece, and section-by-section until everything is set in its place. Then, I’ll admire it, take a picture for Instagram and disassemble the jigsaw pieces, putting it away for the future.
