At the previous newspaper I worked for, this would be the time of year when I’d try to offer some type of advice or list some choice words from people with more experience than myself to the soon-to-be high school graduates. But this year, it seems ridiculous to follow that tradition. As the class of 2020 is well aware, there is nothing traditional about these last few months of school.
The word unprecedented has been getting thrown out a lot because it’s the best way to sum up the situation. None of us know how to handle this; even as an adult, I don’t know the best course of action to manage through this global event.
I can’t imagine what you are feeling right now, but I can tell you that your feelings are valid. Even if you are aware the situation could be worse, it doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to feel angry, frustrated, sad, depressed, resentful, etc. Many of you may have been looking forward to counting down the last days of school, the final time you perform for an audience, the last time you take to the field, and walking the halls knowing soon you’ll no longer feel like a student.
Then there’s the graduation ceremony and typical celebration. I’m sure it’s nothing like you imagined.
Unfortunately, no one has a magic wand to give you back those lost opportunities.
Maybe you’re reading this column and thinking, “Geez, Amber, I was disappointed as it is. I don’t need the reminder.”
Instead, I want to offer you a bit of hope. While these milestone moments cannot be replaced, there is still a lot to look forward to. Imagine the first day of a new job and the pride you’ll feel when getting hired. Then there’s the first time you move out of your family’s home and into your own place. Depending on what your post-high school plans may be, there could be a future graduation ceremony, a promotion, or completion of basic training. You can even celebrate something that may seem insignificant. Did your own taxes? Smoothly parallel parked? Finally mastered a complex recipe? All can be milestones worth recognizing in some fashion.
There are so many great moments to look forward to in the future that you might have your sights set on and ones you never even imagined looking forward to. Even at 37 years old, there are still milestones I am looking forward to that as an 18-year-old I couldn’t imagine getting excited for such as turning 50 and eventually retiring, both occasions that will be marked with some type of celebration.
Don’t give up hope that the world will once again settle back into the routines we’re all familiar with. That before you know it, you’ll be able to eat at a full-capacity restaurant, gather with large groups in person, spend a significant amount of time outside your home, and no longer consciously avoid touching your face.
I hope that what you have undergone these last few months has helped you discover that when facing an adverse situation, you will find a way to manage it. I hope that as you get older, you can think back to surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic and realize that even though you lost a lot, you continued to have hope that after the metaphorical storm passed, the sun would shine once again.
