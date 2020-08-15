For the past few months, I have watched school administrators and boards grapple with trying to determine the best reopening plan for their respective districts. Likewise, I have seen friends await the news of how the fall semester will look like and how they would like to move forward with the child’s education.
As someone who is able to look at the issue from the outsider perspective, my biggest takeaway is that when it comes to reopening school buildings amid coronavirus, nothing is going to be a great fit for everyone. And I’m really relieved I don’t have to make these decisions.
The Center for Disease Control has remarked that having children return to school will be beneficial to the youth’s mental health. The kids need to interact with one another and sustain some sense of normalcy. At the same time, in order to decrease the possible transmission of the virus, scientists have said advised keeping a 6-foot distance to people, when at all possible, and wearing masks in enclosed spaces. I’m thinking back to my own grade school days when desks were arranged in tight squares made up of four to five desks, where as kindergartners we were still learning to keep our hands to ourselves, and the times in high school when I would see my peers use the restroom and not thoroughly wash their hands.
School districts are trying to create methods to ensure the precautionary measures are being accomplished. Additionally, while some are providing the option to return to school in person right away, others are looking to phase in reopening facilities while still allowing online instruction for the entire year. But, they have to consider the health of the staff and students. Are there staff who will be unable to return to in-person instruction due to medical issues or would feel more comfortable with remote teaching?
Families must determine what will work best for them – what health concerns are there to be concerned with? Does their student work better in a supervised, formal setting like a classroom? What about access to technology services like reliable internet for remote learning?
A few of my friends have younger children who they know won’t be able to keep a mask on for seven hours at a time without pulling it off or becoming distracted by it. But, they also want their children to resume the social interactions and in-person instruction that can only be found at school.
For my friend with older daughters, she trusts her girls will be able to wear a mask for the entire day and regularly wash their hands. The teens have already been around friends and teammates during the summer and have been able to avoid getting sick.
My friends with younger children are fortunate that if their districts move to online instruction for at least the start of the academic year, they can be there to assist with ensuring the kids are watching lessons and completing work during the ‘regular’ school hours. My friend with older daughters knows they are responsible enough to attend school without her watching over them.
But, what about those people who have no option for in-person education yet also cannot stay at home with their younger children to help with school? They must now seek out school-year childcare. I know people will counter this with “teachers aren’t babysitters” and “well, what do they do with their kids during the summer.” There is no great answer for the first question, but for the second, I imagine ,some parents use teenagers or college-aged students who have the summer off as babysitters. With school resuming, those individuals will be returning focus to their own educations.
It’s the type of conundrum stakeholders in school districts are facing as they try to determine the best path to pursue. And at this point, it seems like a waiting game to find out what recommendations can be provided to either follow or avoid the decisions made by other school districts.
And unfortunately, there is not going to be a one-size-fits all solution. Everyone will have to find the best fit for them, even if it’s not going to be perfect.
