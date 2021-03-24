In my volunteer work with Waterloo’s past history, documentation of the past is preserved as authentic “proof” one has of actions. The documentation via pictures, handwritten letters, abstracts, minutes of the Society meetings, genealogy family history books/records donated to the Society and videos provides our volunteers with information for visitors who want to know the history of the area, as well as family genealogy.
The Carousel (located in Firemen’s Park) and the Island Church located in the Waterloo Township are on the National Register of Historic Places. To be accepted on the National Register of Historic Places takes a great deal of paperwork, documentation, and perseverance. The foresight of early Waterloo firemen, citizens, farmers and merchants working together for a common cause was memorable and honored.
In the first issue of our Waterloo Area Historical Society newsletter called “Time/Scape,” President Jim Hyer (September 1977) writes about downtown preservation, public policy, and a film, “A Place in Time” to be viewed at a meeting. The film demonstrates the adaptive use of an old building to a new use, thus “saving their sometimes remarkable architectural features for a new endeavor.”
An example of the preservation policy is the Drew Carrier building, then the McKay Nursery building, now Waterloo Antique Mall. Outstanding effort of Bob and Sherie Rehm to preserve a building no doubt built by handmade bricks possibly made in Waterloo.
City Council action regarding downtown building facade restoration is commendable. Affording a matching grant of dollars to fix up the front of a building is helpful.
Now to my surprise the city office has changed their City of Waterloo website. Why? I have been told by the clerk-treasurer the former website contract was up and the office of the city decided to not renew, but create a new website. Apparently, the City Council had no input on this decision. I have also been told the city is hiring a new secretary, an administrative assistant that will help the clerk-treasurer get minutes done on time, also help with the new website.
Now I find that “Find Your Place Here” wheel is used as a symbol on the City of Waterloo web page and the City of Waterloo home Facebook page. Two websites. Why?
The Waterloo seal was first presented in 1978, was finally adopted in 1988 by then Mayor Crosby and City Council. It has been called the city seal and city logo and stressed as a heritage point in 1987. The seal/logo should appear on all city stationary/letterhead as a focal point for Waterloo. I have suggested the city seal be placed on the website. Currently, the wheel takes precedence, but finally, the Waterloo seals is now located on the Community Page of the website.
The wheel and “Find Your Place Here” has been on the former Welcome to Waterloo signs since 2012 promoted by the Waterloo Development Commission as a way of advertising Waterloo’s signature event Wiener & Kraut Day. This wheel logo was contested by a few citizens in 2012, but lost out to the vote by the commission.
Now in 2021 the mayor and council are promoting new housing opportunities via developers buying up land for development of homes. Ordinances are changed to accommodate builders. Impact fees eliminated for future buyers has been used to draw people to come to Waterloo.
Can’t the council finish the Hawthorne-Stone development of assisted living? The pyramids of stone are still creating an eyesore to the environment. What about the river walk paths, east and west of downtown?
Minutes of past meetings are not done on time. Sept. 22, 2020 meeting of the Plan Commission where five of my neighbors commented on the McKay area development have not been documented.
Wisconsin statutes sec. 985.02(2)© state “require villages to post the minutes of a board meeting with one week after the meeting. They must be approved by the board at its next meeting.”
I object to the two City of Waterloo websites now online. I object to the wheel being presented bigger than life on the website where council meetings are so small one can hardly make them out.
I object to minutes not being completed within a two week timeframe.
I object to the Waterloo seal not being used (more) on the website.
Clarity and transparency of municipal business is mandatory. Archives of minutes is also not recorded as required by law. Waterloo Township has an example of what a website should look like.
We learn from the past, we learn from others, we learn from our mistakes. I care about the future of Waterloo. I hope someone reading this does too.
