Simon Gerber came to the United States at the age of 21 in 1905. His occupation: farmer; nationality: German; country of origin: Swiss (yes, not Switzerland, it was listed as Swiss); family members already living in the United States: an uncle.
This was what I recently learned about my paternal great-grandfather.
We’ve probably all seen the ancestry.com commercials where the person talks about what they’ve learned about their ancestors by using the website. Usually, people can use the site for free through the local library in my community. However, since the building is closed, it’s been made available for free home use through the library system. So, on Sunday, I decided to finally do a bit of digging.
Going into the search, I knew a few family names and some facts about the generations that came before me. (Side note, I hate using the word ancestors, for me it conjures up people who lived much earlier than the 1800s.)
My high school history classes taught me original documents are the best way to learn about the past and the website did have scanned images of documents that outlined my family’s history. I found WWI and WWII draft cards, census lists and even the manifest from Simon’s immigration.
I admit some of the information the government collected from people was really strange. I understand the list of ages, occupations, relationship to the head of household, language spoke, and state or country of birth; eye and hair color could be helpful with military documents. But complexion? I suppose reading that my great-grandfather had a ruddy complexion may have been important for some reason.
Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find much in terms of pictures of my actual great-great grandparents or even my great-grandparents on ancestry.com. Thankfully, my family does have a few of these older pictures so I have been able to see if there is any physical resemblance.
I have encountered several challenges with finding information about the generations that came before me. First off, while original documents are great sources of history, trying to decipher the handwriting can be quite the undertaking. I know cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside in education in some places, so I’m really curious how the Zoomer generation will be able to read documents that were not printed by hand or typed on a computer keyboard.
Secondly, information about female family members is a bit less informative. For instance, one of my maternal great-great-grandmothers was named Mathilda. The only mention of her that I could find was listing her as the mother of the groom in my great-grandfather George’s note in the church activities.
Of course, the commercials for ancestry.com never show anyone struggling to decipher the handwriting. If they did that, people may not be interested in using the site. It also never shows the researcher coming to a dead end or a lack of information available.
Besides the challenges, it’s enjoyable to take a few hours to visit the past generations and learn a bit about them.
This slight scraping at my family roots has me wondering what future generations will find when they seek out the past. Will my great-great nieces and nephews be able to see my old social media profiles as instances of original documents? This will probably give them a much clearer picture of who I am as opposed to census data. Maybe they’ll even find The Art of Living Dorkily, including this column. If so – hey future niblings who are reading this, how’s the decade you are living in? Do we have flying cars yet?
