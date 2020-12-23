I am the most tech-savvy member of my family. There’s really no denying it. Put me in front of some type of technology and I’m bound to figure it out. When my parents have questions about their phones or computer, they contact me. Most of this knowledge came from necessity, trial and error, and troubleshooting tutorials.
Now, if there was any year when having technological knowhow was going to be an asset, it was this year, especially when many people started to use the internet to place grocery orders or had no other option than to order clothing online because the majority of stores were closed.
But, a few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to guide my dad through a process many of us have taken for granted. That’s right, I helped him buy a gift online.
Several years ago, I taught my mom the joys of online shopping and she’s gotten the hang of it. Every so often she’ll have a question, like what PayPal is, but otherwise, Mom knows exactly how to shop online. About a decade ago, I helped my brother learn to use the computer to shop. As I recall, he was a bit hesitant, but I don’t think he has any issue with buying things or paying bills online.
Compared to the rest of my family, my dad is not a fan of technology. He doesn’t even use his phone to text. If you send him a text, he won’t reply to it. But, Dad has gotten used to using Facebook, email and searching for information using Google.
A couple weeks ago, he mentioned that he saw what might make a great gift for some family members. He recalled seeing it at Menards during the summer. Being the super helpful daughter that I am, I decided I would help Dad look up the item on the store’s website. I couldn’t find it. But, I found a similar item on other websites.
“Dad, you can order it online from (redacted store name),” I said. (Store name not mentioned because the column may be posted before Dec. 25 and I don’t want to ruin the surprise, at least not this time.) “We can have them set it aside at the store and just go pick it up.”
“Ugh, I hate (store name). Why can’t we get it from (another store)?”
I explained the gift he wanted to buy was only available on particular websites. There were a few varieties, but the one I was suggesting was a better option.
He conceded to buying the gift from the store he dislikes.
Despite the fact I can get impatient when helping people with technology, I also believe hands-on learning can be more beneficial than me just doing it myself.
I handed the computer to my dad and walked him through the steps. I gave him the web address and instead of putting it in the address bar, he Googled it. My parents are both more likely to Google Facebook than put the website directly into the address bar. So, my dad typed the store’s website directly into the search bar, which confused me because he asked what the next step was and I’d assumed he typed the name in the address and not the search bar.
Once on the website, things went a bit more smoothly. He placed the order and then there were the shipping options: pick up in store, same-day delivery, or regular delivery.
“You can do pick up in store. It’s easy,” I said.
“No, I don’t want to go to (redacted store name). What’s same-day delivery?”
My mom, who had been watching the online shopping excursion, explained that only worked if you lived in the same city as the store.
He selected regular delivery, which was surprisingly free with no required minimum order amount.
Then it came time to put in the payment and the fields on the website auto-populated with my mom’s information. She’d been shopping on this store’s site and didn’t log out. My dad replaced some of the information with his own, but left the shipping address.
The order had been placed.
“I’m going to take a shower. Look, I’m sweating because of this,” my dad joked.
“Mom, now that Dad knows how to shop online, you’ll be finding all sorts of packages coming to your house.”
She made a sarcastic face.
I’m pretty sure my dad won’t be going on any more online shopping sprees. Then again, you just never know. Now, if I could just get him to be OK shopping in person at (redacted store); that would certainly be an accomplishment of another sort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.