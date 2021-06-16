The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is hiring as are so many law enforcement agencies across our state. It seems that most agencies are in a perpetual state of hiring in recent years. Law enforcement leaders across our state have struggled with recruitment for years as qualified candidates are just not available as they had been in the past.
As we look to fill those openings, I want those actively looking for employment in the law enforcement field to know that the sheriff’s office does train and invest in our staff. In addition to investing in our staff, we also want them to know that we support them even amid our nation’s anti-law enforcement rhetoric. Of course, I pledge to always hold our staff accountable when necessary, but normally after reviewing the actions of our staff, we usually find that they act appropriately as they have been trained. Our staff interacts with the public hundreds of times a day and the vast majority of those interactions are positive.
Recently I was asked about the challenges of recruiting excellent quality candidates in this new anti-law enforcement world we live in. What that person doesn’t understand is that we do not live in an anti-law enforcement world. We live in a world that overwhelmingly supports law enforcement. We live in a county that has never before seen as much support for our men and women who wear a badge, and we greatly appreciate that support. Unfortunately, some loud voices like to make things seem worse than they are. While I always listen to obtain their perspective, most often their arguments are flawed.
I have the same message for potential applicants to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Do not buy into the rhetoric of those who have nothing but animosity toward the men and women who serve and protect the citizens of our community. Employment as a law enforcement officer is still one of the most admirable professions and the majority of the citizens of Dodge County stand behind us.
Those that are interested in applying for a position with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, need to have an understanding of what they can expect if accepted as a member of our agency. I will tell you that you will be expected to work. You will be charged with protecting the lives, property, and constitutional rights of our citizens through honest, ethical, and professional service to our community. You can also expect that as an employee if you perform your duties in a way that is consistent with policies, procedures, and the law, the administration of the sheriff’s office will stand behind you and support you. Also, those who know me know that my convictions will not buckle under political pressure and we will make judgments only after all the facts are established and we will never make judgments based on political agendas or feelings.
It is not always easy to make the right decision, but when we make decisions based on doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons, things will work out in a way that is best for the citizens we serve.
The positions we are currently hiring for are patrol deputy, correctional officer, court security (part-time, sworn), and transport officer (part-time, non-sworn). If you would like to join our team, visit www.dodgecountysheriff.com and click on “Careers” at the top of the page. Please consider joining our team and help us to maintain Dodge County as a great place to live, work, and visit.