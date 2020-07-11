This will be the first time in roughly 25 years that my family won’t be camping at least one weekend this summer. There were several factors for the lack of the trip with some related to COVID-19and others related to the fact my niece was going to be a summer baby. We’re state park campers so when the virus hit, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended taking new reservations, then only walk-in campsites were open.
Now that all sites at parks are open, which wasn’t decided until last month, it seems a bit late in the year.
I’m a bit bummed out – camping is the one actual annual vacation I can count on. When I use my vacation time at work, it often means I’m spending the day lounging around at home, sleeping in and possibly staying in my pajamas until afternoon. And probably catching up on laundry (which never seems to end). But camping means a chance to get out of town, getting away from most technology (I do take my phone, which has internet access but I tend use it much less), sitting outside around a campfire, taking a nice hike, experiencing a bit less people-created noise, and being able to get the best view of the night sky. As regulars at Mirror Lake, my family tends to visit a few of the Wisconsin Dells attractions and stores while in the area. Last year, my parents, sister and I tried an escape room; we didn’t escape but the slight chaos was very entertaining. A couple years ago, my sister and I successfully freed the four wizards at Wizard Quest. And it wouldn’t be a trip to that particular state park without at least one round of mini golf, breakfast at Howie’s, a stop at the antique store, and a few hours at Ho-Chunk Casino.
Additionally, we tend to be at Mirror Lake on the Fourth of July and if you’ve been to the Dells during that time of year, you might know one of the best places to watch multiple fireworks displays is from the parking lot at the outlet mall.
Several years ago, my parents and I headed to Wyalusing State Park along the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers. It had some of the best views of the rivers and plenty of trails. Honestly, I’d love to get out there again and not just because there is still a lot that I didn’t get to check out at the park. I mean, I didn’t even get to the park’s observatory so I obviously have to make a return trip.
Last summer, I found a route of parks in the northern part of the state where you could find waterfalls. I would have been willing to pack up the tents and drive up there with some friends for a long weekend of exploring.
It seems these trips will have to wait until another summer.
But, honestly, part of me is OK with not camping. In the past several years I have become allergic to various types of pollen and while I could manage if the plant residue caused sneezes, it impacts my eyes, basically turning me into an indoor kid, er, adult. Last summer during the annual Fourth of July camping trip to Mirror Lake, I was worried my eyes wouldn’t make it. Thankfully, despite the fact my eyes had some minor irritation, my allergies decided to let me enjoy the trip.
My family has been using a camper for a while now after several years of roughing it in a tent. But, having four adults maneuver around the pop-up camper can feel a bit full at times. After being used to living on my own, I like having a lot of space.
Among my other least favorite parts of camping are mosquito attacks, wet cement bathroom floors, and bathroom showers that rarely stay a consistent temperature. Obviously, these aren’t deal breakers for me, just things I wish camping didn’t involve. I’m also not a fan of being out of the air conditioning during hot and humid weather – the camper does have fans to keep it cool and being under a canopy of trees helps, but I’d prefer not to be outside when it feels overly sticky.
Sure, camping has its downfalls, but so does every type of vacation. Besides, given the option between having no vacation or going camping, I’ll choose camping almost every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.